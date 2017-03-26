Stop drug price gouging
The Maryland General Assembly will consider bills that would require drug companies to explain their prices and give notice of price hikes, as well as allow the attorney general to sue drug-makers for price-gouging. The Maryland General Assembly will consider bills that would require drug companies to explain their prices and give notice of price hikes, as well as allow the attorney general to sue drug-makers for price-gouging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|santuary state
|4 hr
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Fri
|CodeTalker
|1
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Thu
|Ice Man
|3
|Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC