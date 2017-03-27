Sheriff's Office: Teen planned shooting attack at school
Authorities in Maryland say a shotgun, ammunition and bomb-making materials were found at the home of an 18-year-old student planning an attack at her high school. The Frederick County sheriff's office said in a statement Monday that one of the teen's parents notified Catoctin High School officials Thursday of a potential threat and Nichole Cevario was removed from a classroom.
