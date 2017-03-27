Senate Judiciary Committee Seeking Ba...

Senate Judiciary Committee Seeking Background on Illegal Status of Rockville Rape Suspects

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is seeking information from the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services about illegal aliens Jose Montano and Henry Sanchez. Both have been charged as adults with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in Maryland two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 5 hr tomin cali 17
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... 12 hr Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
News Maryland high school thrust into immigration de... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Mar 23 Ice Man 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC