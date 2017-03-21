Salisbury man charged with hate crime...

Salisbury man charged with hate crime for seizure-inducing tweet

A Maryland man has been indicted in Texas on a hate-crime charge after a Twitter message induced a seizure in a Newsweek reporter. A Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday indicted John Rayne Rivello of Salisbury on an aggravated assault charge enhanced as a hate crime.

