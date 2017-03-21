Salisbury man charged with hate crime for seizure-inducing tweet
A Maryland man has been indicted in Texas on a hate-crime charge after a Twitter message induced a seizure in a Newsweek reporter. A Dallas County grand jury on Tuesday indicted John Rayne Rivello of Salisbury on an aggravated assault charge enhanced as a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|7 hr
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC