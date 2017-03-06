Roger Taney, Dred Scott families reconcile 160 years after infamous Supreme Court decision
Her ancestor Roger B. Taney was the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision, issued March 6, 1857, that ruled Congress could not regulate slavery and that blacks could not be considered U.S. citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC