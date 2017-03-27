Reflecting on Melo Trimble's NBA Draf...

Reflecting on Melo Trimble's NBA Draft decision and Maryland career

It's the 80th episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, and it's time to say a fond farewell to one of the best Terps in recent memory: Thomas and new editor Jared Goldstein, who is making his podcast debut, joined me to talk about these topics and more: Melo is gone for good this time. Are we surprised that he hired an agent and that the process ended so soon? How do the Terps and Mark Turgeon work around Micah Thomas' transfer, and what does that mean for players coming into the program this year? We also talked about whether Caleb Henderson is a real person, and also Jared attempted to explain his weird bracket on the air, but got nowhere.

