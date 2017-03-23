Rape of Maryland school girl has illegal alien advocates in desperation mode

Advocates for illegal alien immigration and diversity proponents are on the defensive as a result of the brutal rape of a 14 year old girl at a Maryland school by 2 illegals. But they are trying to defend the indefensible, and in so doing, have resorted to ignoring the immigration status of the attackers or, as in the case of major media outlets, pretend that the attack didn't happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.