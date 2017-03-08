Proposed Maryland Law Would Require Condominiums and Homeowner...
House Bill 651, now pending in the Maryland General Assembly, would require condominiums and homeowner associations to conduct reserve studies of the common elements and common areas. It is proposed that new Section 11-109.4 be added to the Maryland Condominium Act, and require that, within 90-days of the meeting at which the unit owners assume control of the council, a reserve study must be conducted of the common elements, and the condominium must conduct a reserve study every five years thereafter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC