Proposed Maryland Law Would Require Condominiums and Homeowner...

House Bill 651, now pending in the Maryland General Assembly, would require condominiums and homeowner associations to conduct reserve studies of the common elements and common areas. It is proposed that new Section 11-109.4 be added to the Maryland Condominium Act, and require that, within 90-days of the meeting at which the unit owners assume control of the council, a reserve study must be conducted of the common elements, and the condominium must conduct a reserve study every five years thereafter.

