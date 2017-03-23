Proposed Maryland Law Would Permit HO...

Proposed Maryland Law Would Permit HOAs To Collect A Fee For Resale Inspections

21 hrs ago

House Bill 34 in the Maryland General Assembly would give homeowner associations the right to collect a fee relating to inspections during the resale process. The proposed law would entitle an HOA to charge "a reasonable fee not to exceed $100 for an inspection of the low owner's lot if required."

