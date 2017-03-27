Police: Man attacks officer with knife, is fatally shot
Authorities in Maryland say a man reporting a stolen bicycle suddenly attacked a police officer with a knife and was shot dead by the officer. Police in Montgomery County, near Washington, D.C., said in a statement that Officer Matthew McGowan had spent 17 minutes late Monday taking information about the theft.
