PHOTOS: Cancer Recovery Photo Shoot at Lauxmonta

From left, Photographer Becca Eden, of Bokeh Blooms in Spring Garden Township, snaps a photo of Meghan Harman, 10, Conrad Wetheral, 10, Sadie Wetheral, 12, and Mallory Harmon, 12, all of the Baltimore area, during the Cancer Recovery Glam Photo Shoot at Lauxmont Farms in Wrightsville, Sunday, March 5, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo PHOTOS: Cancer Recovery Photo Shoot at Lauxmont Farms From left, Photographer Becca Eden, of Bokeh Blooms in Spring Garden Township, snaps a photo of Meghan Harman, 10, Conrad Wetheral, 10, Sadie Wetheral, 12, and Mallory Harmon, 12, all of the Baltimore area, during the Cancer Recovery Glam Photo Shoot at Lauxmont Farms in Wrightsville, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.