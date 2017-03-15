Paid sick leave moves forward in Maryland without hardship exception
Maryland moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring businesses to provide paid sick to its employees, but it remains uncertain whether Gov. Larry Hogan will support the measure if it reaches his desk. The state Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that requires businesses with 15 or more employees to provide fulltime workers with five days of paid sick leave per year.
Read more at The Washington Post.
