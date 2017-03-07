On 'A Day Without a Woman,' local women learn inner-workings of Maryland politics
Mriga Rao, chair of Young Democrats of America Women's Caucus, and State Senators Douglas Peters and Nancy King speak with participants of the Annapolis Shadow Day Wednesday. The participants shadowed local politicians for the day and learned about the inner workings of the Maryland legislature.
