New Perdue CEO takes over amid indust...

New Perdue CEO takes over amid industry shifts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

When Perdue Farms named its new CEO earlier this month, a chicken company with a taste for innovation and taking risks embraced something different: stability. When it comes to branding its own products, shifting away from using antibiotics, recycling residual manure and producing organically raised and processed chickens, the Salisbury-based company has been at the forefront of the poultry industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 1 hr 9th Grader 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mon Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
News Maryland high school thrust into immigration de... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC