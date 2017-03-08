new Bill to strip Md. governor of parole approvals advances
In Maryland, the governor gets the last say on whether or not someone sentenced to life in prison is granted parole. Now, some state lawmakers hope a bill, which has passed through the House, will eventually leave parole-making decisions solely to a state's parole commission.
