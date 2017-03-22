There are on the NewsBusters.org story from 12 hrs ago, titled Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigrant; Gave 11 Minutes in One Day to Fake UVA Rape. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

The "big three" networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC continued their shameful blackout into Wednesday night of the horrifying alleged rape of a teenage girl in a Washington D.C. suburb high school bathroom by two men, including one here in the U.S. illegally. Instead, the pathetic liberal media that's shown no interest in the Rockville High School case complied with Rolling Stone in giving over 10 minutes of coverage in two days to the fake 2014 claim that a University of Virginia fraternity gang raped a female student.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.