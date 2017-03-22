Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigrant; Gave 11 Minutes in One Day to Fake UVA Rape
The "big three" networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC continued their shameful blackout into Wednesday night of the horrifying alleged rape of a teenage girl in a Washington D.C. suburb high school bathroom by two men, including one here in the U.S. illegally.
The "big three" networks of ABC, CBS, and NBC continued their shameful blackout into Wednesday night of the horrifying alleged rape of a teenage girl in a Washington D.C. suburb high school bathroom by two men, including one here in the U.S. illegally. Instead, the pathetic liberal media that's shown no interest in the Rockville High School case complied with Rolling Stone in giving over 10 minutes of coverage in two days to the fake 2014 claim that a University of Virginia fraternity gang raped a female student.
#1 1 hr ago
illegal aliens is apart of their globalist open borders agenda,all crimes against citizens is factored into their agenda. also they do not want this in the open do to the more who see and learn about all the crimes done against citizens by illegal aliens it will make it harder to push their agenda.
|
