Move by USDA to strip animal welfare data undermines Maryland puppy mill law
The effectiveness of a new Maryland law banning pet shops from selling dogs raised in "puppy mills" is in question after the U.S. Department of Agriculture stripped an online database of animal welfare reports from its website. The move by the federal agency threatens to undermine the compromise measure, which sailed through the General Assembly last year with the backing of animal welfare advocates and the pet industry.
