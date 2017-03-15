Mother who suffocated her toddlers with plastic bags pleads guilty to murder
A Maryland woman charged with killing her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Sonya Spoon , 26, entered the plea Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County Circuit Court and faces 35 to 45 years in prison, according to the agreement announced by prosecutors.
