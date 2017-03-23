More medical marijuana licenses would...

More medical marijuana licenses would be awarded in deal reached by Maryland legislative leaders

2017-03-23

General Assembly leaders have coalesced around a plan to issue an additional five medical marijuana growing licenses and increase the likelihood that several of those lucrative deals go to minority-owned companies. The consensus emerging in Annapolis about how to revamp the state's fledgling medical cannabis industry also includes creating a "compassionate use" fund to help poor patients and veterans pay for the drug.

