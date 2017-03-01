Mom Gets 50 Years for Giving Son, 5, Fatal Dose of Pills and Setting His Body on Fire

A Maryland mom who admitted to giving her 5-year-old son a fatal dose of anti-allergy drugs before setting his body on fire has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the horrifying crime. Narges Shafeirad, 35, was sentenced in a Montgomery County courtroom Monday after she pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder in the death of her son, Daniel Dana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.