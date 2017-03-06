Md. Senate Voting to Repeal Calls to Amend US Constitution
Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, from left, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Michael Busch sign bills after the General Assembly's regular legislative session ended in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 14, 2015. The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.
