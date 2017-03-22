Md. Legal Aid receives $3,500 grant f...

Md. Legal Aid receives $3,500 grant from Maryland Bar Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Maryland Legal Aid received a $3,500 grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation for its Community Lawyering Initiative, Legal Aid officials said Wednesday. Introduced in 2016, the Community Lawyering Initiative places Maryland Legal Aid attorneys and paralegals, pro bono attorneys, law students, and other volunteers in libraries, places of worship, and other trusted venues throughout the state to provide direct ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
illegal immigration 2 hr kyman 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... 23 hr kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,394 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC