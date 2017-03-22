Md. Legal Aid receives $3,500 grant from Maryland Bar Foundation

Maryland Legal Aid received a $3,500 grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation for its Community Lawyering Initiative, Legal Aid officials said Wednesday. Introduced in 2016, the Community Lawyering Initiative places Maryland Legal Aid attorneys and paralegals, pro bono attorneys, law students, and other volunteers in libraries, places of worship, and other trusted venues throughout the state to provide direct ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.