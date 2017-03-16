Md. Legal Aid: Elimination of Legal Services Corp. would be 'catastrophic'
The proposed elimination of the federal Legal Services Corp. under the President Donald Trump's 2018 budget would have "catastrophic" effects on Maryland Legal Aid, the state organization's leader said Thursday. Maryland Legal Aid receives more than $4 million annually - 15 percent of its budget - from LSC to provide services to low-income Marylanders in need ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC