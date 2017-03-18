Md. House approves 'yes means yes' requirement for sex education
Maryland's House of Delegates on Saturday approved legislation that would require public schools to teach a "yes means yes" standard for sexual consent, moving the state one step closer to becoming only the second to adopt such a mandate. The measure was among a long list of bills the Democratic-led House approved in a busy floor session lasting more than three hours, with a Monday deadline looming for "crossover day."
