Md. House approves 'yes means yes' requirement for sex education

Maryland's House of Delegates on Saturday approved legislation that would require public schools to teach a "yes means yes" standard for sexual consent, moving the state one step closer to becoming only the second to adopt such a mandate. The measure was among a long list of bills the Democratic-led House approved in a busy floor session lasting more than three hours, with a Monday deadline looming for "crossover day."

