Maryland's Veterans Service Animal Program

On March 8, I, along with the entire Maryland State Senate, co-sponsored Senate Bill 441 to establish the Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program. Generally, the program's purpose is to pair veterans with service or support dogs and facilitate their training.

