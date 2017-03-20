Maryland's GOP Gov. Backslides On Past Support For Fracking
Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that he now supports a Democrat-led campaign to ban hydraulic fracturing in the state. Hogan, a Republican who had previously voiced support for fracking, told reporters on St. Patrick's Day during a hastily put together press conference that he does not believe fracking can be done safely.
