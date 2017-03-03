Maryland's End of Life Option bill fails to advance for third straight year
FEB19: A packed audience listens to moving testimony from Eric King about his wife Marlene's battle with breast cancer, during a Maryland General Assembly hearing in 2016. A Maryland bill that would allow terminally ill adults to legally take their own lives will not make it out of committee, the third consecutive year the measure has failed to advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
