Maryland Woman Held In Gambia Returned To US
A Maryland woman imprisoned last year while visiting her native Gambia is back with her family in the United States. News outlets report that Fanta Jawara arrived at Dulles International Airport on Thursday night, embracing her husband and daughters and greeting a crowd of supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
