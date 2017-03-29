Maryland student plotted Columbine-style attack, police say
Rather than writing about schoolwork or personal relationships, the 18-year-old allegedly detailed her plans for a Columbine-style mass shooting at her Maryland high school, according to law enforcement. And officials are convinced those plans might have come to fruition if one of her parents hadn't told school officers about them, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
