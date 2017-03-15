Maryland snow: Light Rail shut down i...

Maryland snow: Light Rail shut down in Baltimore, delays at BWI

Maryland transportation officials urge motorists to avoid driving Tuesday, while the state's major airport was dealing with delays and Baltimore's Light Rail service was shut down. The initial forecasts Monday called for more snow than eventually fell across much of the Baltimore metro area, though some areas along the Mason-Dixon line had about 6 inches of snow by mid-morning.

