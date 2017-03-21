Maryland should put actual conservati...

Maryland should put actual conservation back in the Forest Conservation Act

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

University of Delaware entomologist Douglas W. Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home , finds it curious that the American news media lament the loss of tropical forests yet "have remained silent" about the destruction of local forests. In the past eight years, developers have cut down 14,480 acres of forest in Maryland without replacement, according to records kept by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... 1 hr kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
News Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13) Feb '17 Really Big Phart 3
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC