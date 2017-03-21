Maryland should put actual conservation back in the Forest Conservation Act
University of Delaware entomologist Douglas W. Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home , finds it curious that the American news media lament the loss of tropical forests yet "have remained silent" about the destruction of local forests. In the past eight years, developers have cut down 14,480 acres of forest in Maryland without replacement, according to records kept by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
