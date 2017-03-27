Maryland Senate President Thomas V. M...

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller

18 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Maryland's Senate president says a bill that adds protections for people in the United States illegally won't pass the Senate in its current form. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said Wednesday that the state needs to allow immigrants "to live in freedom," but not protect felons who are in the United States illegally and end up in the judicial system.

