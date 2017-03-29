Maryland Senate president says 'sanct...

Maryland Senate president says 'sanctuary' bill won't pass

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The Senate's Judicial Proceedings Committee is whittling away at their version of the legislation, which was introduced as the Trust Act. In its current form, the bill would explicitly bar police from questioning people about immigration or citizenship status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... 16 hr leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Tue TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D... Mar 27 Righty01 3
santuary state Mar 25 kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Mar 25 Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Mar 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,113 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC