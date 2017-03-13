Maryland Senate panel rejects Hogan appointee
A Senate committee on Monday rejected one of the two members of Gov. Larry Hogan 's cabinet awaiting confirmation, citing concern about acting Planning Secretary Wendi Peters' management style. After Peters was rejected by the Senate Executive Nominations Committee in an 11-6 vote, Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor was "incredibly disappointed and ashamed" at the committee's actions, saying concerns about Peters' style were based on "innuendo and baseless accusations."
