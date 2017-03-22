Maryland Senate Panel OKs Ban on Frac...

Maryland Senate Panel OKs Ban on Fracking

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

The Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday to pass a bill that already has cleared the House of Delegates. A portion of the western side of the state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, which runs underground from New York to Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
illegal immigration 7 hr kyman 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Tue kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
News Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th... Feb '17 noobieR 2
News The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su... Feb '17 joe 1
News Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio... Feb '17 DR X 12
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,105 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC