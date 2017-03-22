Maryland Senate Panel OKs Ban on Fracking
The Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday to pass a bill that already has cleared the House of Delegates. A portion of the western side of the state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, which runs underground from New York to Tennessee.
