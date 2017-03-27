Maryland schools receive state funding
Governor Hogan says that his administration has agreed with leaders in the Maryland General Assembly to provide additional state funding to Baltimore City Schools. The agreement comes with requirements for the school system, but the funding includes more than 28 million for K-12 Public schools.
