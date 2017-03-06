Maryland proposes 2 legal marijuana bills
Maryland marijuana activists are making another push for legalization this legislative session, even as the state struggles to launch its medical marijuana program four years after it became law. This year pot advocates have taken a different tack than in previous sessions: Instead of offering a single, comprehensive bill, they have filed two pieces of legislation - one to address the criminal justice aspects of legalization and the other to deal with taxing and regulating the drug.
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
