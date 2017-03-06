Maryland proposes 2 legal marijuana b...

Maryland proposes 2 legal marijuana bills

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Maryland marijuana activists are making another push for legalization this legislative session, even as the state struggles to launch its medical marijuana program four years after it became law. This year pot advocates have taken a different tack than in previous sessions: Instead of offering a single, comprehensive bill, they have filed two pieces of legislation - one to address the criminal justice aspects of legalization and the other to deal with taxing and regulating the drug.

