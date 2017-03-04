Maryland makes a hash of its medical marijuana program
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Del. Dan K. Morhaim talks to reporters Friday after his reprimand by the Maryland House of Delegates for using his legislative position to influence medical marijuana regulators without publicly disclosing that he was a paid consultant to a prospective dispensary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC