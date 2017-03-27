Maryland lawmakers vote to ban drilling known as fracking
The Senate voted 35-10 for a measure that already has been approved by the House. That sends the bill to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who supports the ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|3 hr
|spud
|23
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mon
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Mar 25
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|Mar 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|Mar 23
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Mar 23
|Ice Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC