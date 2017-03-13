Maryland Joins Lawsuit Against Revised Travel Ban
Brian Frosh said in a news release that on Monday he filed an amicus brief in the District Court for Hawaii. Hawaii has asked for a temporary restraining order blocking the enforcement of the president's revised travel ban.
