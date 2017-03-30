Maryland Insurance Administration suspends license for Everest Wealth Management

The Maryland Insurance Administration suspended the insurance license of Everest Wealth Management on Thursday, after the Maryland attorney general's office handed down steep penalties this week to the Towson firm and its owner for alleged fraudulent misrepresentation of the risks of their investment strategy. The order, issued Thursday by Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr., also suspends owner Philip Rousseaux's insurance producer license, effective immediately.

