Maryland House passes bill to ban fracking
Legislation to ban hydraulic fracturing in Maryland found overwhelming support in the state's House of Delegates. They passed a bill that would ban the controversial process of injecting liquids into the earth to extract natural gas or oil 97 to 40. The move comes after thousands of locals called for an end to fracking through letters, petitions, and marches.
