Maryland House overwhelmingly approves fracking ban; hurdles in Senate
Maryland's House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation to ban hydraulic fracturing in the state, but a major hurdle remains in the Senate, where a key lawmaker has resisted efforts to permanently prohibit the controversial gas-extraction method . Sen. Joan Carter Conway , who chairs the Senate committee in charge of reviewing the proposal, has said she sees little sense in trying to move the measure to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's desk unless both legislative chambers can approve it with veto-proof majorities, The Baltimore Sun reported Friday.
