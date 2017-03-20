Maryland House kills Gov. Hogan's redistricting plan
There are 1 comment on the The Baltimore Sun story from 2 hrs ago, titled Maryland House kills Gov. Hogan's redistricting plan.
For the second year in a row, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly rejected Republican's Gov. Larry Hogan 's plan to take away lawmakers' power to draw congressional districts. Without discussion, a key House committee on Monday killed Hogan's proposal to cede that authority - and the less controversial power to General Assembly district boundaries - to a nonpartisan redistricting commission.
#1 46 min ago
Typical cheating, lying, moronic legislature.
