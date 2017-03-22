Maryland high schoolers get recruited...

Maryland high schoolers get recruited more than kids in any other state, NCAA says

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Testudo Times

A higher percentage of boys' and girls' high school basketball players in Maryland are recruited by Division I schools than any other state, according to the NCAA. Approximately 5 percent of boys and 4.5 percent of girls at the Maryland high school level are recruited to play Division I hoops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Testudo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... 5 hr Ice Man 3
News Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra... 8 hr tomin cali 1
News Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges... 10 hr Sweetheart4 3
illegal immigration Wed kyman 1
News Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma... Tue kyman 5
News Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09) Mar 19 No one 80
Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer Feb 25 Boxer Godown 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,915 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC