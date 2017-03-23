Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate
There are 1 comment on the Yuma Sun story from 17 hrs ago, titled Maryland high school thrust into immigration debate. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:
A Maryland high school has been thrust into the national immigration debate after a 14-year-old student said she was raped in a bathroom there by two classmates, including one who authorities said came to the U.S. illegally from Central America. Protesters on both sides of the debate converged on a nearby elementary school Thursday during a visit by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,154
Location hidden
|
#1 16 hrs ago
when this issue comes up trump needs to have all crimes done by illegal aliens in front of him of him so he can name them off and give dates so when those who support illegal aliens try and claim it does not happen, then claim well only a little the country can see just how many crimes is being done.
there is no reason to try and compare crimes of illegal aliens to citizens do to like all countries there are more citizens so there will be more crime by them,thing is all crimes done by illegals is 100% preventable. then is says alot of those who do not want to prevent all the preventable crimes they can, it shows they support those crimes as long as they are done by illegal aliens against citizens and not the other way around.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|3 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Assault has Maryland high school at center of i...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|22 hr
|Ice Man
|3
|Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges...
|Thu
|Sweetheart4
|3
|illegal immigration
|Wed
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Tue
|kyman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC