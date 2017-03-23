Maryland High School Rape Suspects Illegally Crossed Southern Border To Join Relatives
A U.S. Border Patrol officer body searches an undocumented immigrant after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and was caught on December 7, 2015 near Rio Grande City, Texas. Border Patrol agents continue to detain hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants trying to avoid capture after crossing into the United States, even as migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America cross and turn themselves in to seek asylum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland high school thrust into immigration de...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|12 hr
|Ice Man
|3
|Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of younges...
|17 hr
|Sweetheart4
|3
|illegal immigration
|Wed
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Tue
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC