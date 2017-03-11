Maryland girl alleges rape by two hig...

Maryland girl alleges rape by two high school boys, one slated for deportation

A 14-year-old female student at a high school in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., reported being raped on Thursday by two male students, including one who had been slated for deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The unnamed girl told police she was approached by one of the suspects in the hallway during school hours at Rockville High School in Montgomery County, Md.

