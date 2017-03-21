Maryland doctors win concessions on Hogan proposal to limit pain pill prescriptions
Maryland's doctors are on course to turn back Gov. Larry Hogan 's plan to put strict limits on prescribing addictive opioid pain pills after securing major concessions Tuesday from a key House of Delegates panel. The bill - proposed by Hogan to battle the state's heroin crisis - would have limited doctors and other medics to prescribing a seven-day supply of the pills when first treating a patient for pain, with a few exceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|4 hr
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC