Maryland doctors win concessions on Hogan proposal to limit pain pill prescriptions

Maryland's doctors are on course to turn back Gov. Larry Hogan 's plan to put strict limits on prescribing addictive opioid pain pills after securing major concessions Tuesday from a key House of Delegates panel. The bill - proposed by Hogan to battle the state's heroin crisis - would have limited doctors and other medics to prescribing a seven-day supply of the pills when first treating a patient for pain, with a few exceptions.

