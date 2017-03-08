Maryland DNR announces spring striped bass limits
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday the size and catch limits for the spring 2017 trophy striped bass season in the Chesapeake Bay. Natural Resources officials say the season opens on April 15th at 5 AM and will run through midnight on May 15th.
